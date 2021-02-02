Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) Could Pay Off Investors

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) is priced at $0.95 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.72 and reached a high price of $1.18, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.71. The stock touched a low price of $0.69.

Recently in News on January 28, 2021, Kelso Technologies Inc.: KXI Suspension Development Project. Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) wishes to provide a progress report on the KXI Suspension Development Project (the “KXI project”) given the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on general business development ambitions and resources. You can read further details here

Kelso Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1800 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $0.5293 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) full year performance was 32.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kelso Technologies Inc. shares are logging -4.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 113.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.44 and $1.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 35196455 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) recorded performance in the market was 74.31%, having the revenues showcasing 79.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.81M.

The Analysts eye on Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kelso Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5663, with a change in the price was noted +0.3951. In a similar fashion, Kelso Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +71.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 728,295 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Kelso Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.28%.

Considering, the past performance of Kelso Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 74.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.56%, alongside a boost of 32.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 72.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 79.45% during last recorded quarter.