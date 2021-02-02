Reason’s why Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $7.67

At the end of the latest market close, Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) was valued at $6.40. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.90 while reaching the peak value of $7.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.8962. The stock current value is $6.18.

Recently in News on February 2, 2021, Full House Resorts Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Secured Notes. Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) today announced that it intends, subject to market and other conditions, to offer $300 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) in a private debt offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes will be senior secured obligations of the Company and will be guaranteed, jointly and severally, by all of its current subsidiaries and future restricted subsidiaries. You can read further details here

Full House Resorts Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.00 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $3.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) full year performance was 97.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Full House Resorts Inc. shares are logging -11.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1893.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $7.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 337472 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) recorded performance in the market was 62.85%, having the revenues showcasing 162.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 192.00M, as it employees total of 1255 workers.

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Full House Resorts Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.32, with a change in the price was noted +4.09. In a similar fashion, Full House Resorts Inc. posted a movement of +211.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 266,956 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FLL is recording 2.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.08.

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Full House Resorts Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.29%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Full House Resorts Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 360.43%, alongside a boost of 97.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 61.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 162.30% during last recorded quarter.