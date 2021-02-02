Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.11M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI), which is $1.18 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.20 after opening rate of $1.12 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.09 before closing at $1.04.

Recently in News on January 28, 2021, Soluble Biotech, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Predictive Oncology, Inked Contract with Large Pharmaceutical Company. Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Soluble Biotech, Inc. just inked another contract with a large pharmaceutical company. The work will involve using Soluble Biotech’s proprietary protein formulation technology to improve the solubility and stability of a protein therapeutic destined for future clinical use. You can read further details here

Predictive Oncology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5800 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $0.7100 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) full year performance was -51.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Predictive Oncology Inc. shares are logging -77.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $5.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2583491 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) recorded performance in the market was 61.11%, having the revenues showcasing 64.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.73M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

The Analysts eye on Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Predictive Oncology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8147, with a change in the price was noted +0.3046. In a similar fashion, Predictive Oncology Inc. posted a movement of +34.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,900,657 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for POAI is recording 0.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

Raw Stochastic average of Predictive Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.70%.

Considering, the past performance of Predictive Oncology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 61.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.16%, alongside a downfall of -51.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 69.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 64.12% during last recorded quarter.