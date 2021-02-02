Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.20M

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) is priced at $2.75 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.52 and reached a high price of $2.78, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.85. The stock touched a low price of $2.30.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, Iconix Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2020. Total revenue of $24.5 million compared to $35.5 million in the prior year quarter. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Iconix Brand Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.20 on 01/29/21, with the lowest value was $1.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) full year performance was 96.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Iconix Brand Group Inc. shares are logging -34.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 442.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $4.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1812895 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) recorded performance in the market was 118.25%, having the revenues showcasing 276.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.12M, as it employees total of 118 workers.

Analysts verdict on Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Iconix Brand Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.99, with a change in the price was noted +2.07. In a similar fashion, Iconix Brand Group Inc. posted a movement of +303.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,166,701 in trading volumes.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Iconix Brand Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.30%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Iconix Brand Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 118.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 170.94%, alongside a boost of 96.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 61.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 154.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 276.76% during last recorded quarter.