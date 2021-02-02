Here is why Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) recent weekly performance of 4.86% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) was valued at $0.98. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.84 while reaching the peak value of $1.01 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.83. The stock current value is $0.85.

Recently in News on February 2, 2021, Ur-Energy Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares and Warrants. Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG) (TSX:URE) (“Ur-Energy”) announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 14,722,200 common shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 7,361,100 common shares, at a combined public offering price of $0.90 per common share and accompanying warrant. Each whole warrant will have an exercise price of $1.35 and will expire three years from the date of issuance. Ur-Energy has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,208,330 additional common shares and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,104,165 common shares on the same terms. The gross proceeds to Ur-Energy from this offering are expected to be approximately $13.25 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Ur-Energy, and assuming no exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares or warrants. The offering is expected to close on or about February 4, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All of the securities in the offering are to be sold by Ur-Energy. You can read further details here

Ur-Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3400 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $0.7400 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) full year performance was 99.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ur-Energy Inc. shares are logging -36.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 213.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.27 and $1.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4125503 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) recorded performance in the market was 22.19%, having the revenues showcasing 127.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 181.05M, as it employees total of 43 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Ur-Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6220, with a change in the price was noted +0.2935. In a similar fashion, Ur-Energy Inc. posted a movement of +52.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,859,172 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for URG is recording 0.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

Technical rundown of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Raw Stochastic average of Ur-Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.95%.

Considering, the past performance of Ur-Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 79.70%, alongside a boost of 99.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 127.41% during last recorded quarter.