Here is why Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) recent weekly performance of 21.77% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL). It is currently valued at $0.96. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.99, after setting-off with the price of $0.99. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.90 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.81.

Recently in News on January 29, 2021, Great Panther Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Tucano Gold Mine and Provides Update on Exploration Strategy and Programs for 2021. TSX: GPR | NYSE American: GPL. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Great Panther Mining Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9920 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $0.7500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) full year performance was 51.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Great Panther Mining Limited shares are logging -10.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 324.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $1.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 21036912 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) recorded performance in the market was 12.52%, having the revenues showcasing 27.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 345.77M, as it employees total of 821 workers.

Analysts verdict on Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Great Panther Mining Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8563, with a change in the price was noted +0.0289. In a similar fashion, Great Panther Mining Limited posted a movement of +3.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,121,361 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GPL is recording 0.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Great Panther Mining Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.27%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Great Panther Mining Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.97%, alongside a boost of 51.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.68% during last recorded quarter.