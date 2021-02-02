Here is why Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.08%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW), which is $41.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $43.3499 after opening rate of $36.55 while the lowest price it went was recorded $36.55 before closing at $41.97.

Recently in News on January 25, 2021, Aviat Networks to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results. Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), (“Aviat” or the “Company”), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, announced today that it will release its second quarter fiscal 2021 results for the period ended January 1, 2021 on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 after the market closes. You can read further details here

Aviat Networks Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $44.34 on 02/02/21, with the lowest value was $32.05 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) full year performance was 206.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aviat Networks Inc. shares are logging -4.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 484.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.10 and $43.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 147525 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) recorded performance in the market was 22.90%, having the revenues showcasing 102.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 230.00M, as it employees total of 674 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aviat Networks Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.00, with a change in the price was noted +22.82. In a similar fashion, Aviat Networks Inc. posted a movement of +113.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 77,291 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AVNW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW)

Raw Stochastic average of Aviat Networks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.14%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Aviat Networks Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 104.73%, alongside a boost of 206.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 102.27% during last recorded quarter.