Gear up for the change! Urban One Inc. (UONE) has hit the volume of 1060104

Urban One Inc. (UONE) is priced at $6.96 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.06 and reached a high price of $7.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.93. The stock touched a low price of $6.6101.

Recently in News on January 8, 2021, Urban One, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $825.0 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering. Urban One, Inc. (“Urban One” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) today announced that it has priced an offering of $825.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 7.375% senior secured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will bear interest semi-annually at a rate equal to 7.375% per annum and were offered at par value. You can read further details here

Urban One Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.87 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $4.05 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) full year performance was 225.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Urban One Inc. shares are logging -87.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 633.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $54.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1060104 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Urban One Inc. (UONE) recorded performance in the market was 65.32%, having the revenues showcasing 41.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.91M, as it employees total of 999 workers.

The Analysts eye on Urban One Inc. (UONE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Urban One Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.18, with a change in the price was noted +3.51. In a similar fashion, Urban One Inc. posted a movement of +101.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,874,825 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Urban One Inc. (UONE)

Raw Stochastic average of Urban One Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.28%.

Considering, the past performance of Urban One Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -45.63%, alongside a boost of 225.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 21.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 58.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.18% during last recorded quarter.