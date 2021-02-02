Gear up for the change! Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) has hit the volume of 9395154

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) is priced at $18.54 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.10 and reached a high price of $19.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.77. The stock touched a low price of $17.17.

Recently in News on January 28, 2021, Romeo Power and Republic Services Announce Strategic Alliance Agreement Including a Vehicle Retrofit Test Program. Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering large-scale electrification solutions for complex commercial applications, and Republic Services, Inc. (“Republic Services”) (NYSE: RSG), a leader in recycling and solid waste solutions, announced today that they have entered into a Strategic Alliance Agreement (the “Agreement”) to collaborate on the development of Romeo Power’s battery technology for use in Republic’s electric garbage trucks. You can read further details here

Romeo Power Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.35 on 01/15/21, with the lowest value was $17.06 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) full year performance was 87.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Romeo Power Inc. shares are logging -52.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.50 and $38.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9395154 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) recorded performance in the market was -17.56%, having the revenues showcasing 83.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.41B, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Specialists analysis on Romeo Power Inc. (RMO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Romeo Power Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.01, with a change in the price was noted +8.15. In a similar fashion, Romeo Power Inc. posted a movement of +78.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,475,043 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RMO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Romeo Power Inc. (RMO)

Raw Stochastic average of Romeo Power Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.70%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 82.12%, alongside a boost of 87.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 0.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 83.38% during last recorded quarter.