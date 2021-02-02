Gear up for the change! Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has hit the volume of 2416967

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), which is $4.03 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.14 after opening rate of $4.07 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.71 before closing at $3.83.

Recently in News on January 29, 2021, Peabody Completes Exchange Transaction, Extends Substantial Portion of Near-Term Debt Maturities, Eliminates Net Leverage Ratio, Finalizes Surety Standstill Agreement. Peabody (NYSE: BTU) announced today that it has completed its previously announced exchange transaction following the tender of 86.86 percent of its senior secured notes due 2022. The closing of this transaction extends a substantial portion of Peabody’s debt maturities to December 2024, eliminates its net leverage ratio covenant and finalizes a four-year standstill with its surety bond providers. You can read further details here

Peabody Energy Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.21 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $2.45 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) full year performance was -40.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Peabody Energy Corporation shares are logging -59.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 403.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $9.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2416967 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) recorded performance in the market was 67.22%, having the revenues showcasing 210.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 442.45M, as it employees total of 6600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Peabody Energy Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.28, with a change in the price was noted +1.40. In a similar fashion, Peabody Energy Corporation posted a movement of +53.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,836,591 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTU is recording 1.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Raw Stochastic average of Peabody Energy Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.39%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Peabody Energy Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.17%, alongside a downfall of -40.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 77.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 210.00% during last recorded quarter.