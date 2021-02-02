Gear up for the change! Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has hit the volume of 16286630

For the readers interested in the stock health of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN). It is currently valued at $0.74. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.80, after setting-off with the price of $0.69. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.66 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.66.

Recently in News on January 28, 2021, Denison Announces Discovery of High-grade Uranium Mineralization Four Kilometres Northwest of Phoenix. Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE: DNN) is pleased to report the results from the 2020 regional exploration program at the Company’s 90% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project (“Wheeler River”), including the discovery of new high-grade unconformity-hosted uranium mineralization up to 7.66% U3O8. Drill hole WR-741AD2, which was completed along the K West conductive trend on the western side of the Wheeler River property, intersected high-grade uranium mineralization approximately 4 kilometres north northwest of the Phoenix uranium deposit (“Phoenix”). PDF Version. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Denison Mines Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8300 on 01/15/21, with the lowest value was $0.6220 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) full year performance was 118.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Denison Mines Corp. shares are logging -10.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 291.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $0.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16286630 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) recorded performance in the market was 15.05%, having the revenues showcasing 130.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 515.20M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Denison Mines Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4904, with a change in the price was noted +0.2844. In a similar fashion, Denison Mines Corp. posted a movement of +61.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,929,804 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Denison Mines Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.60%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Denison Mines Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.42%, alongside a boost of 118.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 130.46% during last recorded quarter.