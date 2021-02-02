Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 46.23%: What to Expect?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Boqii Holding Limited (BQ). It is currently valued at $10.78. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.35, after setting-off with the price of $8.96. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.61 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.86.

Recently in News on January 22, 2021, Boqii Appoints Chief Strategy Officer. Boqii Holding Limited (“Boqii” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced the appointment of Mr. Kai Fang as the Company’s Chief Strategy Officer, effective immediately. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Boqii Holding Limited shares are logging -4.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 165.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.06 and $11.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1319117 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) recorded performance in the market was 106.91%, having the revenues showcasing 145.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 750.29M, as it employees total of 315 workers.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Boqii Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Boqii Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.67%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Boqii Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 106.91%. The shares increased approximately by 5.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 112.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 145.00% during last recorded quarter.