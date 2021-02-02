Boiling and ready to burst as TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) last month performance was 67.76%

For the readers interested in the stock health of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI). It is currently valued at $1.79. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.525, after setting-off with the price of $1.47. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.37 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.48.

Recently in News on February 2, 2021, TETRA Technologies, Inc. Regains Compliance With NYSE Minimum Average Closing Price Requirements. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TTI) announced today that it has received formal notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) dated February 1, 2021, informing the Company that it has regained full compliance with the NYSE’s minimum average closing share price listing requirement as set forth in Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

TETRA Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9800 on 02/02/21, with the lowest value was $0.8576 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) full year performance was -3.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TETRA Technologies Inc. shares are logging 10.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 713.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $1.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4964861 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) recorded performance in the market was 71.79%, having the revenues showcasing 171.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 156.48M, as it employees total of 2600 workers.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TETRA Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7898, with a change in the price was noted +1.3497. In a similar fashion, TETRA Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +241.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,599,116 in trading volumes.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of TETRA Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.27%.

If we look into the earlier routines of TETRA Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 71.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 119.88%, alongside a downfall of -3.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 67.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 171.26% during last recorded quarter.