Boiling and ready to burst as Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) last month performance was 43.64%

At the end of the latest market close, Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) was valued at $2.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.16 while reaching the peak value of $2.38 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.06. The stock current value is $2.46.

Recently in News on February 2, 2021, Code Chain New Continent Limited Announces Executive Leadership Team to Enter Cryptocurrency Market. Code Chain New Continent Limited (the “Company” or “Code Chain”) (NASDAQ: CCNC), a leading eco-technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Feng to the role of Co-Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Jianing (George) Yu to the role of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. You can read further details here

Code Chain New Continent Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.30 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $1.79 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) full year performance was 31.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Code Chain New Continent Limited shares are logging -40.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 250.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $4.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 538653 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) recorded performance in the market was 22.16%, having the revenues showcasing 39.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.19M, as it employees total of 87 workers.

The Analysts eye on Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Code Chain New Continent Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.61, with a change in the price was noted +1.32. In a similar fashion, Code Chain New Continent Limited posted a movement of +114.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 627,408 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCNC is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)

Raw Stochastic average of Code Chain New Continent Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.97%.

Considering, the past performance of Code Chain New Continent Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.89%, alongside a boost of 31.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.41% during last recorded quarter.