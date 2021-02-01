Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.46

At the end of the latest market close, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) was valued at $0.98. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.995 while reaching the peak value of $1.07 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.966. The stock current value is $0.98.

Recently in News on January 14, 2021, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Patent Application for TNX-1500 (Monoclonal Antibody Anti-CD40-Ligand) in Development for Preventing and Treating Organ Transplant Rejection and Treating Autoimmune Conditions. GMP Production of TNX-1500 is Expected to be Available in the Third Quarter of 2021. You can read further details here

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1500 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $0.6500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) full year performance was -25.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are logging -60.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $2.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 31222886 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) recorded performance in the market was 44.98%, having the revenues showcasing 67.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 259.59M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

Specialists analysis on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7283, with a change in the price was noted +0.1526. In a similar fashion, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. posted a movement of +18.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 17,245,316 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TNXP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Raw Stochastic average of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.01%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.97%, alongside a downfall of -25.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 49.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 67.25% during last recorded quarter.