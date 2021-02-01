Time to Buy Beat-Down Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) is priced at $0.81 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.832 and reached a high price of $0.90, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.82. The stock touched a low price of $0.7206.

Recently in News on January 29, 2021, Sundial Growers Announces US$100 Million Registered Offering. Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) (“Sundial” or the “Company”) announced today that it has priced a best efforts underwritten registered offering of 100,000,000 Series A Units, each consisting of one common share and one-half Series A Warrant to purchase one common share and 33,333,334 Series B Units (and together with the Series B Units, the “Units”), each consisting of one pre-funded Series B Warrant (together with the Series A Warrants, the “Warrants”) to purchase one common share and one-half Series A Warrant to purchase one common share. Each Series A Unit will be sold at a price of US$0.75 per Series A Unit and each Series B Unit will be sold at a price of US$0.75 per Series B Unit, minus US$0.0001, and the remaining exercise price of each Series B Warrant will equal US$0.0001 per common share. Sundial’s gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately US$100 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. All of the securities in the offering are being sold by Sundial. The Warrants will be exercisable immediately after issuance and have a term of five years commencing on the date of issuance. The exercise price of the Series A Warrants will be US$0.80 per common share. The offering is expected to close on February 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Sundial Growers Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3600 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $0.4701 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) full year performance was -46.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sundial Growers Inc. shares are logging -69.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 490.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $2.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1003865489 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) recorded performance in the market was 72.12%, having the revenues showcasing 406.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 915.50M, as it employees total of 868 workers.

The Analysts eye on Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sundial Growers Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3885, with a change in the price was noted +0.5068. In a similar fashion, Sundial Growers Inc. posted a movement of +164.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 252,996,500 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNDL is recording 1.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Technical rundown of Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)

Raw Stochastic average of Sundial Growers Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.25%.

Considering, the past performance of Sundial Growers Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 72.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.99%, alongside a downfall of -46.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 76.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 406.53% during last recorded quarter.