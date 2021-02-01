Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) market price of $19.67 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF), which is $19.67 to be very precise.

Recently in News on November 2, 2020, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its “At-the-Market” Equity Program. Sprott Asset Management LP (“Sprott”), on behalf of the Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE: CEF) (TSX: CEF) (TSX: CEF.U) (the “Trust”), a closed-ended mutual fund trust created to invest and hold substantially all of its assets in physical gold and silver bullion, today announced that it has established an at-the-market equity program for sales of trust units of the Trust (“Units”) in Canada. The existing at-the-market equity program in the United States remains in place. You can read further details here

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.25 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $18.09 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) full year performance was 24.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares are logging -8.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.95 and $21.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1269858 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) recorded performance in the market was -2.07%, having the revenues showcasing 2.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

The Analysts eye on Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.80, with a change in the price was noted -0.17. In a similar fashion, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust posted a movement of -0.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 742,938 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Raw Stochastic average of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.58%.

Considering, the past performance of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.42%, alongside a boost of 24.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 2.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.99% during last recorded quarter.