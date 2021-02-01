Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 11.23M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), which is $1.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.35 after opening rate of $1.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.03 before closing at $1.10.

Recently in News on January 26, 2021, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Signatory to the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (“Seanergy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that it has joined the “Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change” (the “Neptune Declaration”), a global coalition between over 300 companies and organisations. This maritime initiative focuses on the seafarers’ welfare with actions that will, amongst others, facilitate crew changes during the pandemic and the ongoing lockdowns. You can read further details here

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3500 on 01/29/21, with the lowest value was $0.4875 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) full year performance was -82.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares are logging -84.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 184.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $7.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 46283964 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) recorded performance in the market was 106.47%, having the revenues showcasing 115.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 75.10M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5421, with a change in the price was noted +0.6812. In a similar fashion, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +158.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,300,648 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SHIP is recording 2.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.82%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 106.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.49%, alongside a downfall of -82.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 131.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 115.32% during last recorded quarter.