Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) was up 0.23%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT). It is currently valued at $21.36. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $24.50, after setting-off with the price of $24.30. Company’s stock value dipped to $21.16 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $21.31.

Recently in News on January 29, 2021, Rocket Companies Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Date. Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) (“Rocket Companies” or the “Company”), a Detroit-based holding company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto – today announced the Company will issue its fourth quarter 2020 earnings on February 25, 2021. Management will host a conference call to discuss results at 4:30pm ET on this date, and a press release detailing the Company’s results will be issued prior to the call. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rocket Companies Inc. shares are logging -37.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.50 and $34.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 21492825 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) recorded performance in the market was 5.64%, having the revenues showcasing 14.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.29B, as it employees total of 20000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Rocket Companies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.11, with a change in the price was noted -3.21. In a similar fashion, Rocket Companies Inc. posted a movement of -13.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,955,279 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RKT is recording 89.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 13.95.

Technical breakdown of Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT)

Raw Stochastic average of Rocket Companies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.75%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rocket Companies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.64%. The shares increased approximately by 6.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.53% during last recorded quarter.