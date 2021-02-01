Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Quhuo Limited (QH) was up 12.22%

At the end of the latest market close, Quhuo Limited (QH) was valued at $8.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.19 while reaching the peak value of $8.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.10. The stock current value is $9.09.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, Quhuo Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results. Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) (“Quhuo,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a leading tech-enabled workforce operational solution platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quhuo Limited shares are logging -60.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.52 and $22.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 581286 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quhuo Limited (QH) recorded performance in the market was 7.43%, having the revenues showcasing 10.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 436.02M, as it employees total of 551 workers.

The Analysts eye on Quhuo Limited (QH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quhuo Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.44, with a change in the price was noted +3.12. In a similar fashion, Quhuo Limited posted a movement of +46.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 121,733 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Quhuo Limited (QH)

Raw Stochastic average of Quhuo Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.19%.

Considering, the past performance of Quhuo Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.43%. The shares increased approximately by 7.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.35% during last recorded quarter.