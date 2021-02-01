Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) was up 13.03%

At the end of the latest market close, Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) was valued at $0.83. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.76 while reaching the peak value of $0.89 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.76. The stock current value is $0.94.

Recently in News on February 1, 2021, Golden Minerals Announces First Gold Pour at Rodeo. Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or “the Company”) is pleased to report the first gold pour from its Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico. The pour occurred on January 30, 2021, on schedule and roughly three weeks after the first loads of material were trucked from the Rodeo site to the Company’s Velardeña oxide plant for processing. The first pour produced approximately 150 gold equivalent ounces. Additional gold pours are planned for early February. You can read further details here

Golden Minerals Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3000 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $0.6101 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) full year performance was 214.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Golden Minerals Company shares are logging 6.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 606.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.13 and $0.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15926938 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) recorded performance in the market was 9.87%, having the revenues showcasing 95.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 110.70M, as it employees total of 170 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Golden Minerals Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5529, with a change in the price was noted +0.6520. In a similar fashion, Golden Minerals Company posted a movement of +148.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,739,415 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUMN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Minerals Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.50%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Golden Minerals Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 104.26%, alongside a boost of 214.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by 15.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 95.50% during last recorded quarter.