Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) was up 0.13%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC). It is currently valued at $3.94. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.05, after setting-off with the price of $3.96. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.88 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.94.

Recently in News on January 28, 2021, AGTC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 16,741,573 shares of its common stock, together with accompanying warrants to purchase 8,370,786 shares of common stock. The common stock will be sold in combination with an accompanying warrant to purchase 0.5 of a share of common stock issued for each share of common stock sold. The combined offering price to the public of each share of common stock and accompanying warrant is $4.45. The warrants must be exercised in integral multiples of two and will have an exercise price of $6.00 per share, will be immediately exercisable and will have a term of five years from the date of issuance. The gross proceeds to AGTC from this offering are expected to be approximately $74.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by AGTC. All of the securities are being sold by AGTC. The offering is expected to close on or about February 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.06 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $3.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) full year performance was -38.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares are logging -46.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.29 and $7.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1601535 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) recorded performance in the market was -3.67%, having the revenues showcasing -23.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 102.28M, as it employees total of 83 workers.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.84, with a change in the price was noted -2.16. In a similar fashion, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation posted a movement of -35.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 336,623 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGTC is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.02%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.94%, alongside a downfall of -38.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.20% during last recorded quarter.