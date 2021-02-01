Recent Change of 32.72% in the Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU), which is $10.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $19.88 after opening rate of $8.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.99 before closing at $7.61.

Recently in News on December 29, 2020, Universal Security Instruments Comments on Unusual Trading Activity. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE AMEX: UUU) released the following statement regarding recent market activity in the Company’s stock:. You can read further details here

Universal Security Instruments Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.88 on 01/29/21, with the lowest value was $4.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) full year performance was 1074.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Universal Security Instruments Inc. shares are logging -27.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3254.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $13.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4051625 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) recorded performance in the market was 101.60%, having the revenues showcasing 402.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.57M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Universal Security Instruments Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.37, with a change in the price was noted +8.48. In a similar fashion, Universal Security Instruments Inc. posted a movement of +523.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,372,760 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UUU is recording 0.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

Technical breakdown of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU)

Raw Stochastic average of Universal Security Instruments Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.47%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Universal Security Instruments Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 101.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 508.43%, alongside a boost of 1074.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 76.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 102.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 402.49% during last recorded quarter.