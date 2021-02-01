Recent Change of -3.51% in the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is priced at $5.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.31 and reached a high price of $5.335, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.41. The stock touched a low price of $5.16.

Recently in News on February 1, 2021, Material Fact – Corporate restructuring related to Itaú’s equity interest in XP Inc.’s capital stock. In accordance with paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law No. 6404/1976 and CVM Instruction No. 358,02, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A (“Itaú Unibanco” or “Company”) informs its stockholders and the general market that, in line with the Material Facts disclosed on November 3 and 26 and December 31, 2020, as of today, January 31, 2021, the Extraordinary General Stockholders’ Meeting (“ESM”) was held and approved the proposal for the corporate restructuring aimed at segregating the Itaú Unibanco Conglomerate’s business line in connection with the equity interest in XP Inc. (“XP”), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed on Nasdaq, represented by two hundred twenty-six million, five hundred twenty-three thousand, three hundred and four (226,523,304) shares issued by XP, equivalent, as of September 30, 2020, to 41.05% of the capital of the latter, to be transferred to a new company to be named XPart S.A.(“XPart”). You can read further details here

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.35 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $5.16 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) full year performance was -31.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares are logging -34.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.46 and $8.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 48443111 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) recorded performance in the market was -14.13%, having the revenues showcasing 29.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.39B, as it employees total of 96900 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.11, with a change in the price was noted +0.57. In a similar fashion, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. posted a movement of +12.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 34,345,926 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ITUB is recording 4.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.44.

Technical breakdown of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Raw Stochastic average of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.47%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.39%, alongside a downfall of -31.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.05% during last recorded quarter.