Recent Change of 0.56% in the Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT), which is $1.79 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.82 after opening rate of $1.63 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.58 before closing at $1.78.

Recently in News on December 22, 2020, Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leading health benefits platform provider, today announced that Will Bondurant, chief financial officer, will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 4:15pm ET. The webcast and related presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of www.castlighthealth.com. You can read further details here

Castlight Health Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1500 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $1.1800 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) full year performance was 40.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Castlight Health Inc. shares are logging -16.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 198.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.60 and $2.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1595243 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) recorded performance in the market was 36.92%, having the revenues showcasing 88.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 247.60M, as it employees total of 463 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Castlight Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2250, with a change in the price was noted +0.6000. In a similar fashion, Castlight Health Inc. posted a movement of +51.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 610,955 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSLT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT)

Raw Stochastic average of Castlight Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Castlight Health Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 61.82%, alongside a boost of 40.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 88.96% during last recorded quarter.