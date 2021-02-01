Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Profit Margins posted -31.00% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) was valued at $65.28. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $65.85 while reaching the peak value of $67.15 and lowest value recorded on the day was $62.36. The stock current value is $63.17.

Recently in News on January 27, 2021, Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock. Plug Power Inc. (“Plug Power”) (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leader in providing clean, reliable energy solutions, today announced the pricing of an upsized offering of 28,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $65.00 per share. Plug Power has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,200,000 shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The offering is expected to close on or about January 29, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Morgan Stanley is acting as sole book-running manager. You can read further details here

Plug Power Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $75.49 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $30.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) full year performance was 1483.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Plug Power Inc. shares are logging -16.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2396.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.53 and $75.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 28517968 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) recorded performance in the market was 86.29%, having the revenues showcasing 326.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.63B, as it employees total of 835 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Plug Power Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.70, with a change in the price was noted +51.41. In a similar fashion, Plug Power Inc. posted a movement of +437.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 37,954,379 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLUG is recording 0.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Technical breakdown of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Raw Stochastic average of Plug Power Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.52%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Plug Power Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 86.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 692.60%, alongside a boost of 1483.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 94.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 326.82% during last recorded quarter.