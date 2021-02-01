Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Quarterly Performance is 55.33%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) was valued at $10.55. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.24 while reaching the peak value of $10.32 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.02. The stock current value is $10.05.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.89 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $9.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/21.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) full year performance was -30.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are logging -33.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.01 and $15.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 19089111 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) recorded performance in the market was -10.51%, having the revenues showcasing 55.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.70B, as it employees total of 57983 workers.

The Analysts eye on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.11, with a change in the price was noted +1.24. In a similar fashion, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras posted a movement of +14.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 23,045,512 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PBR is recording 1.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.54.

Technical rundown of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Raw Stochastic average of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.95%.

Considering, the past performance of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.68%, alongside a downfall of -30.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 55.33% during last recorded quarter.