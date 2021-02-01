NIO Limited (NIO) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 181.35M

NIO Limited (NIO) is priced at $57.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $59.03 and reached a high price of $60.71, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $58.37. The stock touched a low price of $56.44.

Recently in News on January 19, 2021, NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes. NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced that it closed the offering (the “Notes Offering”) of US$750 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and US$750 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes,” and, together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”), which included the exercise in full by the initial purchasers in the Notes Offering of their option to purchase up to an additional US$100 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2026 Notes and US$100 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2027 Notes. The Notes were sold to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering mainly for general corporate purposes and to further strengthen its cash and balance sheet positions. You can read further details here

NIO Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $66.99 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $49.08 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

NIO Limited (NIO) full year performance was 1297.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NIO Limited shares are logging -14.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2601.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.11 and $66.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 78114855 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NIO Limited (NIO) recorded performance in the market was 16.95%, having the revenues showcasing 107.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 91.81B, as it employees total of 7442 workers.

Market experts do have their say about NIO Limited (NIO)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the NIO Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 38.99, with a change in the price was noted +39.02. In a similar fashion, NIO Limited posted a movement of +217.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 149,041,203 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NIO is recording 1.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.84.

Technical breakdown of NIO Limited (NIO)

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.84%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of NIO Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 367.21%, alongside a boost of 1297.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 107.20% during last recorded quarter.