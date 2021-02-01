Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 202.83M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD), which is $1.65 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.28 after opening rate of $2.25 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.45 before closing at $1.39.

Recently in News on January 29, 2021, Levi & Korsinsky LLP, National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Class Action Investigation Against Robinhood and Other Brokers on Behalf of Investors in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD). New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 28, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, a national securities law firm that has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors, announces that it has commenced an investigation of Robinhood, Interactive Brokers, and other popular retail trading platforms on behalf of investors of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) who were harmed as a result of trading bans or forced liquidations involving NAKD shares. You can read further details here

Naked Brand Group Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4000 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $0.1910 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) full year performance was 100.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Naked Brand Group Limited shares are logging -51.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2396.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.07 and $3.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 469765013 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) recorded performance in the market was 759.37%, having the revenues showcasing 1895.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 325.30M, as it employees total of 260 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Naked Brand Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2223, with a change in the price was noted +1.4270. In a similar fashion, Naked Brand Group Limited posted a movement of +639.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 147,645,438 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)

Raw Stochastic average of Naked Brand Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Naked Brand Group Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 759.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 222.08%, alongside a boost of 100.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 273.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 736.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1895.16% during last recorded quarter.