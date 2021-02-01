MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) market price of $43.70 offers the impression of an exciting value play

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) is priced at $43.70 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $33.12 and reached a high price of $37.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $35.34. The stock touched a low price of $29.70.

Recently in News on December 30, 2020, Mingzhu Logistics Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results of First Half Year of 2020. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YGMZ), a China-based trucking services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited shares are logging 16.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1094.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.66 and $37.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4762924 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) recorded performance in the market was 247.83%, having the revenues showcasing 816.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 403.23M, as it employees total of 210 workers.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YGMZ is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.09%.

If we look into the earlier routines of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 247.83%. The shares increased approximately by 104.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 234.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 816.73% during last recorded quarter.