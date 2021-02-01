Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.11M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX), which is $1.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.37 after opening rate of $1.85 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.82 before closing at $2.03.

Recently in News on January 28, 2021, Meten EdtechX Introduces Dual-teacher Classroom Learning to Enhance ABC Junior ELT Business’ Long-term Competitive Advantage. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today announced that the Company has introduced dual-teacher classroom learning for ABC junior ELT business to enhance its competitive advantage.The dual-teacher classroom learning integrates the online and offline business, greatly improving the teaching quality of the foreign teachers and enhancing the learning experience of the students. You can read further details here

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.37 on 01/29/21, with the lowest value was $1.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) full year performance was -80.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares are logging -92.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.71 and $24.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2060797 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) recorded performance in the market was 1.50%, having the revenues showcasing -30.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 101.80M, as it employees total of 5491 workers.

Analysts verdict on Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.55, with a change in the price was noted -5.14. In a similar fashion, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. posted a movement of -72.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 730,225 in trading volumes.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.78%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.66%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -82.11%, alongside a downfall of -80.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.00% during last recorded quarter.