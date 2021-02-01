LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) is on the roll with an average volume of 394.36K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL). It is currently valued at $10.07. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.89, after setting-off with the price of $9.76. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.44 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.66.

Recently in News on January 7, 2021, LG Display redefines the role of displays in the contactless era at CES 2021. LG Display, the world’s leading innovator of display technologies, announced today it will unveil its latest display products and technologies under the theme of ‘Display, now the real world comes to you’ at CES 2021. The company will emphasize the redefined role of displays in the contactless era as well as presenting various display solutions optimized for the lifestyle of customers during CES. You can read further details here

LG Display Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.86 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $8.56 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) full year performance was 55.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LG Display Co. Ltd. shares are logging -7.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 177.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.63 and $10.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 672417 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) recorded performance in the market was 14.45%, having the revenues showcasing 53.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.42B, as it employees total of 60429 workers.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.56, with a change in the price was noted +3.37. In a similar fashion, LG Display Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +50.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 411,850 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPL is recording 1.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.09.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of LG Display Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.02%.

If we look into the earlier routines of LG Display Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 78.23%, alongside a boost of 55.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.09% during last recorded quarter.