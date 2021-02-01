Here is why Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 8.02%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX), which is $8.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.75 after opening rate of $5.977 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.90 before closing at $6.31.

Recently in News on February 1, 2021, Dynavax Announces Exercise of Option to Reserve Additional CpG 1018 to Produce 40 Million Doses of Valneva’s Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate for the UK Government. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced Valneva SE has informed it that the UK Government exercised its option to order an additional 40 million doses of Valneva’s SARS-CoV-2 adjuvanted vaccine candidate, VLA2001. This option exercise triggers the reservation of additional quantities of Dynavax’s advanced adjuvant CpG 1018 to support production of 40 million doses of Valneva’s SARS-CoV-2 adjuvanted vaccine candidate, VLA2001. In connection with its contract with the UK Government, Valneva has now reserved for delivery in 2021 CpG 1018 in quantities sufficient to support production of 100 million doses of VLA2001. You can read further details here

Dynavax Technologies Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.00 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $4.36 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) full year performance was 26.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares are logging -33.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 356.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.80 and $12.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11802532 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) recorded performance in the market was 41.80%, having the revenues showcasing 68.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 649.99M, as it employees total of 231 workers.

Analysts verdict on Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dynavax Technologies Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.77, with a change in the price was noted +3.13. In a similar fashion, Dynavax Technologies Corporation posted a movement of +64.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,269,712 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DVAX is recording 2.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.59.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Dynavax Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.55%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.79%, alongside a boost of 26.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 68.27% during last recorded quarter.