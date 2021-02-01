Hecla Mining Company (HL) market price of $5.69 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Hecla Mining Company (HL) was valued at $5.62. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.10 while reaching the peak value of $6.34 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.66. The stock current value is $5.69.

Recently in News on January 22, 2021, Hecla 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast and Future Management Changes. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced it will issue a news release reporting its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results before market open on Thursday, February 18, 2021, and announces future management changes. You can read further details here

Hecla Mining Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.06 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $4.66 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) full year performance was 90.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hecla Mining Company shares are logging -19.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 306.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.40 and $7.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18294798 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hecla Mining Company (HL) recorded performance in the market was -12.19%, having the revenues showcasing 22.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.98B, as it employees total of 1622 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Hecla Mining Company (HL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.43, with a change in the price was noted +0.11. In a similar fashion, Hecla Mining Company posted a movement of +1.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,643,348 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HL is recording 0.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.30.

Technical breakdown of Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Raw Stochastic average of Hecla Mining Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.44%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Hecla Mining Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.36%, alongside a boost of 90.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.89% during last recorded quarter.