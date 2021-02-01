Gear up for the change! LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) has hit the volume of 101564988

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) is priced at $2.05 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.89 and reached a high price of $3.17, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.50. The stock touched a low price of $1.95.

Recently in News on January 29, 2021, LM Funding America Inc. Announces Silcox Replaces Traber on Board of Directors. LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or “LMFA”), a technology-based specialty finance company, today announced the resignation of Martin Traber from the Board of Directors and the election of Frank Silcox to the Board of Directors to complete Mr. Traber’s current term, which expires at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Traber left the board of LMFA in order to become a director of LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc., (“LMAO”) (NASDAQ:LMAO), a specialty acquisition company sponsored by a subsidiary of LMFA. Mr. Silcox returns as an independent director of LMFA after originally founding the Company and having served as the manager of LMFA’s predecessor and wholly-owned subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, from inception in January 2008 until December 31, 2014. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

LM Funding America Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.70 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.64 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) full year performance was 144.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LM Funding America Inc. shares are logging -58.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 583.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $4.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 101564988 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) recorded performance in the market was 205.97%, having the revenues showcasing 264.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.10M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

The Analysts eye on LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LM Funding America Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.82, with a change in the price was noted +1.43. In a similar fashion, LM Funding America Inc. posted a movement of +229.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,197,177 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LMFA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical rundown of LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA)

Raw Stochastic average of LM Funding America Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.20%.

Considering, the past performance of LM Funding America Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 205.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.55%, alongside a boost of 144.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 169.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 264.19% during last recorded quarter.