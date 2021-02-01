Gear up for the change! DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) has hit the volume of 2301239

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) is priced at $3.83 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.89 and reached a high price of $3.44, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.35. The stock touched a low price of $2.89.

Recently in News on December 15, 2020, DAVIDsTEA Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results. Announces Executive Appointments. You can read further details here

DAVIDsTEA Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.50 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $2.14 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) full year performance was 135.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DAVIDsTEA Inc. shares are logging 11.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1115.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $3.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2301239 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) recorded performance in the market was 39.00%, having the revenues showcasing 204.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 75.81M, as it employees total of 468 workers.

The Analysts eye on DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DAVIDsTEA Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.72, with a change in the price was noted +2.97. In a similar fashion, DAVIDsTEA Inc. posted a movement of +297.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 470,432 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA)

Raw Stochastic average of DAVIDsTEA Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.18%.

Considering, the past performance of DAVIDsTEA Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 282.77%, alongside a boost of 135.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 204.55% during last recorded quarter.