Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) market price of $1.44 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY). It is currently valued at $1.44. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.48, after setting-off with the price of $1.48. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.35 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.44.

Recently in News on January 27, 2021, Fury to Present at Upcoming RBC Mining Rising Stars Forum. Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE:FURY) (“Fury” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has been invited to present at the upcoming RBC Mining Rising Stars Forum, to be held virtually on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021. A webcast of the conference presentation will be posted to the Fury website at https: You can read further details here

Fury Gold Mines Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) full year performance was -26.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fury Gold Mines Limited shares are logging -63.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $3.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1169406 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) recorded performance in the market was 0.00%, having the revenues showcasing 28.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 169.56M, as it employees total of 20 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fury Gold Mines Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY)

Raw Stochastic average of Fury Gold Mines Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.23%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Fury Gold Mines Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording 0.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -55.78%, alongside a downfall of -26.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.57% during last recorded quarter.