Ford Motor Company (F) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 76.15M

Ford Motor Company (F) is priced at $10.53 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.59 and reached a high price of $10.835, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.72. The stock touched a low price of $10.45.

Recently in News on January 27, 2021, Misty Copeland Launches Mustang Mach-E Social Challenge to Honor Unique Strength of Women – #ShowSomeMuscle. – With the Mustang Mach-E #ShowSomeMuscle social media challenge, Ford is providing a platform to celebrate all of the women who are redefining the concept of strength by flexing their resilience, power, empathy, innovation, creativity and compassion. You can read further details here

Ford Motor Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.15 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $8.43 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ford Motor Company (F) full year performance was 19.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ford Motor Company shares are logging -13.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 165.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.96 and $12.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 73636244 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ford Motor Company (F) recorded performance in the market was 19.80%, having the revenues showcasing 36.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.89B, as it employees total of 190000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ford Motor Company (F)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Ford Motor Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.44, with a change in the price was noted +3.63. In a similar fashion, Ford Motor Company posted a movement of +52.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 70,481,078 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for F is recording 4.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.21.

Technical rundown of Ford Motor Company (F)

Raw Stochastic average of Ford Motor Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.13%.

Considering, the past performance of Ford Motor Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.23%, alongside a boost of 19.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.75% during last recorded quarter.