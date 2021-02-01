Do The9 Limited (NCTY) beta value of 1.80 signposts another twist?

The9 Limited (NCTY) is priced at $15.38 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.65 and reached a high price of $18.9899, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.24. The stock touched a low price of $14.21.

Recently in News on January 25, 2021, The9 Signed Legally Binding Memorandum of Understanding on the Purchase of Bitcoin Mining Machines. The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) (“The9”), an established Internet company, today announced that it signed five legally binding Memorandum of Understanding (collectively the “MOUs”) with five Bitcoin mining machine owners to purchase Bitcoin mining machines by the issuance of Class A ordinary shares. After the completion of the transaction, The9 is expected to own 26,007 Bitcoin mining machines, with a total hash rate of approximately 549PH/S, accounting for about 0.36% of the global hash rate of Bitcoin. Majority of these mining machines have already been deployed in Xinjiang, Sichuan and Gansu in China. You can read further details here

The9 Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.82 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $5.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The9 Limited (NCTY) full year performance was 63.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The9 Limited shares are logging -44.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 653.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.04 and $27.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3763650 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The9 Limited (NCTY) recorded performance in the market was 334.46%, having the revenues showcasing 615.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 143.19M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

Analysts verdict on The9 Limited (NCTY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The9 Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.19, with a change in the price was noted +10.38. In a similar fashion, The9 Limited posted a movement of +207.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,756,853 in trading volumes.

The9 Limited (NCTY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of The9 Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.16%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of The9 Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 334.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 108.71%, alongside a boost of 63.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 37.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 388.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 615.35% during last recorded quarter.