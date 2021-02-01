Do China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) beta value of 1.33 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR). It is currently valued at $1.68. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.69, after setting-off with the price of $1.63. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.53 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.56.

Recently in News on January 22, 2021, China Natural Resources, Inc. Announces The Closing Of $7.3 Million Registered Direct Offering. CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. (NASDAQ: CHNR) (the “Company”) today announced that it closed the registered direct offering of approximately $7.3 million of common shares at a price of $1.85 per share on January 22, 2021, as previously announced on January 20, 2021. The Company issued a total of 3,960,000 common shares to the institutional investors participating in the offering. In a concurrent private placement, the Company also issued warrants (“Warrants”) to the investors, initially exercisable for the purchase of up to 1,584,000 common shares at an exercise price of $2.35 per share, which Warrants have a term of 36 months from the date of issuance. The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general corporate purposes. You can read further details here

China Natural Resources Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.0900 on 01/19/21, with the lowest value was $1.2800 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) full year performance was 18.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Natural Resources Inc. shares are logging -72.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 189.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.58 and $6.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4043510 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) recorded performance in the market was 13.04%, having the revenues showcasing 28.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 53.40M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Market experts do have their say about China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Natural Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3723, with a change in the price was noted +0.6101. In a similar fashion, China Natural Resources Inc. posted a movement of +54.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 890,999 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR)

Raw Stochastic average of China Natural Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.79%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of China Natural Resources Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.08%, alongside a boost of 18.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.93% during last recorded quarter.