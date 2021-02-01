Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 107.74M

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) is priced at $0.62 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.7301 and reached a high price of $0.74, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.61. The stock touched a low price of $0.591.

Recently in News on January 22, 2021, Castor Maritime Inc. Announces $15.3 Million Debt Financing. Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announces the closing, through two of its ship-owning subsidiaries, of a $15.3 million senior term loan facility with a reputable European financial institution (“the $15.3 Million Financing”), secured by two of its vessels. The loan is expected to be drawn down before the end of this month. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the $15.3 Million Financing to support the Company’s growth plans. You can read further details here

Castor Maritime Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9000 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $0.1720 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) full year performance was -53.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Castor Maritime Inc. shares are logging -76.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 452.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.11 and $2.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 291131724 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) recorded performance in the market was 235.08%, having the revenues showcasing 382.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 315.23M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Analysts verdict on Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Castor Maritime Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1935, with a change in the price was noted +0.4549. In a similar fashion, Castor Maritime Inc. posted a movement of +275.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 73,088,438 in trading volumes.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Castor Maritime Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.06%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Castor Maritime Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 235.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 209.95%, alongside a downfall of -53.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 53.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 264.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 382.79% during last recorded quarter.