Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is on the roll with an average volume of 7.16M in the recent 3 months

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is priced at $19.42 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $23.01 and reached a high price of $23.90, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $19.54. The stock touched a low price of $18.10.

Recently in News on January 31, 2021, BREAKING NOTICE: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Bit Digital, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Class Action – BTBT. WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) between December 21, 2020 and January 8, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important March 24, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. You can read further details here

Bit Digital Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) full year performance was 3430.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bit Digital Inc. shares are logging -41.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6835.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $33.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9753690 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) recorded performance in the market was -11.36%, having the revenues showcasing 439.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 938.76M, as it employees total of 63 workers.

Specialists analysis on Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bit Digital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.13, with a change in the price was noted +14.82. In a similar fashion, Bit Digital Inc. posted a movement of +321.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,557,413 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTBT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Digital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.34%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 558.31%, alongside a boost of 3430.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 83.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 439.44% during last recorded quarter.