AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.79

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) is priced at $1.46 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.57 and reached a high price of $1.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.50. The stock touched a low price of $1.42.

Recently in News on January 28, 2021, AzurRx BioPharma Announces Completion of Enrollment in First Cohort of Phase 2b OPTION 2 Extension Study of MS1819. AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (“AzurRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AZRX), a company specializing in the development of targeted non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced the completion of patient enrollment in the first cohort of the Phase 2b OPTION 2 extension study evaluating immediate-release capsules of MS1819 for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). You can read further details here

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6300 on 01/22/21, with the lowest value was $0.7900 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) full year performance was 60.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares are logging -44.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 293.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $2.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4065590 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) recorded performance in the market was 50.52%, having the revenues showcasing 87.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.30M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Analysts verdict on AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AzurRx BioPharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8447, with a change in the price was noted +0.6600. In a similar fashion, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. posted a movement of +82.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,085,323 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AZRX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.22%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of AzurRx BioPharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.98%, alongside a boost of 60.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 87.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 87.30% during last recorded quarter.