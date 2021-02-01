American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 8.66%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), which is $17.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.73 after opening rate of $18.69 while the lowest price it went was recorded $16.75 before closing at $18.10.

Recently in News on January 28, 2021, American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results, including:. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

American Airlines Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.77 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $14.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) full year performance was -38.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Airlines Group Inc. shares are logging -44.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 108.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.25 and $30.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 111604088 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) recorded performance in the market was 8.88%, having the revenues showcasing 56.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.95B, as it employees total of 133000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the American Airlines Group Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 11 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.05, with a change in the price was noted +3.56. In a similar fashion, American Airlines Group Inc. posted a movement of +26.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 72,727,578 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.31%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of American Airlines Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 53.58%, alongside a downfall of -38.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 8.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 56.80% during last recorded quarter.