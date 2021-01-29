ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 3.34M

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is priced at $33.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $34.95 and reached a high price of $34.98, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $35.01. The stock touched a low price of $33.04.

Recently in News on January 12, 2021, ZTO Express held 2020 Year-end Network Partner Convention. On January 12, 2021 local time, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO; HKEX: 2057) (“ZTO” or the “Company”), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, held its 2020 year-end network partner convention in Qingpu, Shanghai, where ZTO’s headquarter is located. You can read further details here

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.15 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $27.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) full year performance was 49.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares are logging -15.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.37 and $38.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4491850 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) recorded performance in the market was 13.65%, having the revenues showcasing 10.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.96B, as it employees total of 19009 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.91, with a change in the price was noted -0.13. In a similar fashion, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. posted a movement of -0.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,199,263 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZTO is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Raw Stochastic average of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.33%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.88%, alongside a boost of 49.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.95% during last recorded quarter.