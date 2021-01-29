Why is Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) down -15.28% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES). It is currently valued at $15.19. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $15.32, after setting-off with the price of $14.33. Company’s stock value dipped to $14.33 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $14.13.

Recently in News on January 18, 2021, Western Midstream Announces Fourth-Quarter 2020 Distribution And Earnings Conference Call. Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) (“WES” or the “Partnership”) announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.311 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2020. WES’s fourth-quarter 2020 distribution is payable February 12, 2021, to unitholders of record at the close of business February 1, 2021. You can read further details here

Western Midstream Partners LP had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.00 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $13.88 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) full year performance was -15.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Western Midstream Partners LP shares are logging -18.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 423.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.90 and $18.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1770568 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) recorded performance in the market was 9.91%, having the revenues showcasing 73.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.35B.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Western Midstream Partners LP a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.57, with a change in the price was noted +6.38. In a similar fashion, Western Midstream Partners LP posted a movement of +72.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,736,293 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WES is recording 2.95 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.78.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Western Midstream Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.62%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Western Midstream Partners LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.06%, alongside a downfall of -15.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 73.40% during last recorded quarter.