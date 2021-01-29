Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -0.17%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), which is $33.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $33.30 after opening rate of $32.47 while the lowest price it went was recorded $32.28 before closing at $32.20.

Recently in News on January 14, 2021, Weyerhaeuser Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions. For shareholders of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), the 2020 dividend distributions totaling $0.51 per share on the Common Stock CUSIP 96216610 traded under the symbol WY are classified for income tax purposes as Capital Gain Distributions, which are treated as long-term capital gain. The common share dividends were paid as follows: $0.34 on March 20, 2020; and $0.17 on December 18, 2020. You can read further details here

Weyerhaeuser Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.36 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $31.56 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) full year performance was 9.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Weyerhaeuser Company shares are logging -4.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 152.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.10 and $34.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4728319 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) recorded performance in the market was -1.52%, having the revenues showcasing 19.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.74B, as it employees total of 9400 workers.

Analysts verdict on Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Weyerhaeuser Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.25, with a change in the price was noted +3.24. In a similar fashion, Weyerhaeuser Company posted a movement of +10.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,127,422 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WY is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Weyerhaeuser Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.22%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Weyerhaeuser Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.47%, alongside a boost of 9.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.81% during last recorded quarter.