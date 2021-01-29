Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) was up 30.20%

At the end of the latest market close, Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) was valued at $7.55. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.63 while reaching the peak value of $12.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.55. The stock current value is $9.83.

Mexco Energy Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.90 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $5.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) full year performance was 164.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mexco Energy Corporation shares are logging -32.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 542.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.53 and $14.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1227751 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) recorded performance in the market was 63.02%, having the revenues showcasing 73.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.35M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mexco Energy Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.67, with a change in the price was noted +5.22. In a similar fashion, Mexco Energy Corporation posted a movement of +113.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 216,987 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MXC is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Mexco Energy Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.96%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Mexco Energy Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 93.12%, alongside a boost of 164.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 70.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 73.98% during last recorded quarter.