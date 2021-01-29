Recent Change of 4.23% in the Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), which is $122.60 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $123.65 after opening rate of $118.48 while the lowest price it went was recorded $115.145 before closing at $117.63.

Recently in News on January 15, 2021, Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $750.0 Million of 0.750% Senior Notes Due 2024, $750.0 Million of 1.125% Senior Notes Due 2026 and $1.0 Billion of 2.150% Senior Notes Due 2031. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) today announced that it has priced a public offering of $750.0 million of 0.750% Senior Notes that will mature January 15, 2024 (the “2024 Notes”), $750.0 million of 1.125% Senior Notes that will mature January 15, 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and $1.0 billion of 2.150% Senior Notes that will mature January 15, 2031 (the “2031 Notes”, and together with the 2024 Notes and the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”), pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The price to the public for the 2024 Notes is 99.959% of the principal amount, the price to the public for the 2026 Notes is 99.981% of the principal amount and the price to the public for the 2031 Notes is 99.742% of the principal amount. You can read further details here

Pioneer Natural Resources Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $138.42 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $111.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) full year performance was -11.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares are logging -16.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 152.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $48.62 and $147.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4507959 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) recorded performance in the market was 7.65%, having the revenues showcasing 46.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.31B, as it employees total of 3149 workers.

The Analysts eye on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

During the last month, 26 analysts gave the Pioneer Natural Resources Company a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 101.79, with a change in the price was noted +24.22. In a similar fashion, Pioneer Natural Resources Company posted a movement of +24.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,226,598 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PXD is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.27.

Technical rundown of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Raw Stochastic average of Pioneer Natural Resources Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.62%.

Considering, the past performance of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.42%, alongside a downfall of -11.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.34% during last recorded quarter.