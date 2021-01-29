Recent Change of -0.29% in the Dollar General Corporation (DG) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Dollar General Corporation (DG), which is $199.05 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $201.51 after opening rate of $199.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $198.25 before closing at $199.63.

Recently in News on December 14, 2020, Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation Announce Initial Racial Justice and Education Grant Recipients. Major Retailer Updates Key Operating Priority to Further Support Mission of Serving Others. You can read further details here

Dollar General Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $219.58 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $198.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) full year performance was 27.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dollar General Corporation shares are logging -11.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $125.00 and $225.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6362269 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dollar General Corporation (DG) recorded performance in the market was -5.35%, having the revenues showcasing -6.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 49.13B, as it employees total of 143000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Dollar General Corporation (DG)

During the last month, 19 analysts gave the Dollar General Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 211.09, with a change in the price was noted +2.25. In a similar fashion, Dollar General Corporation posted a movement of +1.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,790,693 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.59.

Technical breakdown of Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Raw Stochastic average of Dollar General Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.63%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Dollar General Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.01%, alongside a boost of 27.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.17% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.86% during last recorded quarter.